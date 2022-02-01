Ride all UTA routes free in February

In an effort to encourage the use of public transit and reduce emissions from cars, the Utah Transit Authority is offering all of its services free of charge until the end of the month.

All UTA bus and rail services will be free in February, including Ski Bus, paratransit service, the Park City-SLC Connect, and the UTA On Demand services in southwestern Salt Lake County and the west side of Salt Lake City.

The Park City-SLC Connect usually costs $5 for a one-way ticket, or $2.50 for seniors. UTA averaged just under 80,000 weekday rides per week in 2021.

The initiative is being led by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and is supported by private donors like Chevron and Dominion Energy, as well as local governments across the state, including Park City.

More information on UTA services can be found at rideuta.com, the UTA Transit app, or by using your preferred online map service.