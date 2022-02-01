© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Ride all UTA routes free in February

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST
uta_2.jpg
Utah Transit Authority
/
The Park City-SLC Connect is also free to ride this month.

The Utah Transit Authority began its Free Fare February initiative Tuesday.

In an effort to encourage the use of public transit and reduce emissions from cars, the Utah Transit Authority is offering all of its services free of charge until the end of the month.

All UTA bus and rail services will be free in February, including Ski Bus, paratransit service, the Park City-SLC Connect, and the UTA On Demand services in southwestern Salt Lake County and the west side of Salt Lake City.

The Park City-SLC Connect usually costs $5 for a one-way ticket, or $2.50 for seniors. UTA averaged just under 80,000 weekday rides per week in 2021.

The initiative is being led by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and is supported by private donors like Chevron and Dominion Energy, as well as local governments across the state, including Park City.

More information on UTA services can be found at rideuta.com, the UTA Transit app, or by using your preferred online map service.

Sean Higgins
