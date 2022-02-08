© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Ice Castles closing Wednesday due to warm weather

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published February 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST
Just three weeks after it opened, sun and high temperatures have forced the closure of the annual ice castles in Midway.

The ice castles have been a major draw each winter in Midway, but this year, the fun is just about over. While no one answered the phone at Ice Castles’ headquarters, a spokesperson for Soldier Hollow, where the attraction is located, confirmed that tomorrow (Wednesday) will be the last day for 2022.

It’s traditionally a popular ticket, selling out regularly. And it has historically been open closer to two months.

The castles are constructed using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional artists and include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, tunnels, slides and fountains. All of which are at risk when the sun is beating down on them daily.

The ice castles website says that if it closes for any reason, including weather-related issues, tickets already purchased will be fully refunded within 7 to 10 days.

