Moose blocks I-80 in Parleys Canyon Saturday morning

People driving to Salt Lake City Saturday morning dealt with delays as a moose was found in the I-80 median near Lambs Canyon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers and wildlife officers responded to the scene around 10:30am, and temporarily closed the left lane of westbound traffic as they attempted to move the moose.

The UHP said wildlife officers planned to tranquilize the moose and transport it safely away from the road.

Lanes were back open and traffic was moving again about an hour later.