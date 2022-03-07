Deer Valley bans BYOB scene at summer outdoor shows; plans to offer more liquor sales

Thousands of Parkites and tourists attend Deer Valley’s Snow Park outdoor concerts each summer.

Traditionally, guests have brought their own alcoholic beverages as part of a robust picnicking scene. But that seems to be coming to an end. The resort announced last week it will no longer allow concert-goers to bring in their own alcohol.

The resort said in statements to KPCW and on its web site that the switch is required by law and liquor licensing requirements.

But Thomas Jacobson, Chair of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and a longtime Parkite and Deer Valley concert-goer, said his agency has nothing to do with the BYOB ban since the amphitheater is private property.

“And much like anybody's private property, they are entitled to make whatever rules that they want to make," Jacobson said. "And over the years, there apparently has been no enforcement, or discussion at all about people bringing beverages, food and other things to the Deer Valley Music Festival. This only started last year where now Alterra raise the issue, but it's their issue.”

Reached for followup, Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers said previous information about the ban being required by the DABC was provided by a beverage lobbyist and would need further investigation.

Local fans of Deer Valley summer concerts were not pleased.

Cami Richardson has been rocking out at Deer Valley for 15 summers. She said the new rules will change the experience.

“Obviously, they're gonna have to start inspecting bags, which will slow down the entry into the concert venue," she said. "It's just one more place that makes it a little bit more difficult.”

Matt Lindon helped build Deer Valley Resort, and has attended outdoor concerts in Park City for decades. He called the new policy a poor choice for a small-town tradition.

“And I think it kind of cheapens the experience," he said. "You know, they need to make money on all aspects of it. We can't just go to the concert, like we always have.”

Richardson said she’s on the fence about whether or not she will attend.

“And of course, financially, it'll have an impact on people. Not quite sure if it'd be a reason for me not to go to a concert. But no, it just costs us a lot more money.”

Jacobson, who also serves on the board of trustees of the Utah Symphony, asked the community not to boycott since that only hurts musicians.

“The fact that Alterra has taken the action they have taken is not an action taken by the symphony; it’s important people understand that when they go to boycott or talk about boycotting because of what other people did it could have devastating effects on the music we hear during the summer.”

Deer Valley says it will expand its offerings with multiple concession stands that will sell beer and wine and a Fresh Tracks kitchen selling mixed drinks.