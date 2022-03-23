High-speed chase, crash end with arrest in yard on Upper Lando Lane

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that pursuit of an allegedly stolen car had ended in a crash in Jeremy Ranch.

Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 33-year-old Andrew Philip Taylor, of Salt Lake City, following a pursuit through Jeremy Ranch.

The chase began just before 9 a.m., when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Fruit Heights, Utah man who said his 2018 Toyota Corolla was stolen from a gas station in Salt Lake City that morning. The man said his phone was in the car when it was stolen, and He used Find My iPhone to locate his phone and vehicle. The vehicle owner alerted Summit County Deputies that his phone location was showing the car was in Jeremy Ranch.

A Sheriff’s Deputy found the Toyota in a church parking lot. The deputy ordered the man in the vehicle to show his hands. The suspect sped away, leading deputies on a chase through Jeremy Ranch.

On Daybreaker Drive, a truck pulled out of a driveway and blocked the street. The suspect swerved around the truck, lost control, and crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home.

After crashing, the suspect fled on foot and ran through several yards. Deputies caught up with the suspect in a yard on Upper Lando Lane. One deputy used his Taser on Taylor and took him into custody.

Taylor was booked into the Summit County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, and three warrants, two of which are No Bail.