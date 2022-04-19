Masks no longer required on Park City and High Valley Transit

In a joint statement Tuesday, High Valley Transit and Park City Transit say masks are now optional on transit vehicles.

The change comes after Monday’s decision by a federal judge in Florida to overturn the Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

High Valley and Park City say although masks are no longer required onboard, the CDC continues to recommend wearing them on public transit. Both High Valley and Park City will provide masks for people who would still like to wear one.

Kevin Angel rides Park City Transit almost every day to his job at Main Street’s Java Cow and says getting rid of the mask mandate takes some pressure off his daily commute.

“It was kind of relieving, because you always had to make sure you had a mask on you, or if you looked around you and people looked at you weird because you don’t have it," he says. "Yeah, I think it’s good for the city. If people are getting vaccinated and booster after booster, we shouldn’t have to wear masks.”

The districts add that vehicles will continue to be cleaned and disinfected regularly. They also encourage “treating everyone on board with respect as we adjust to this change in masking requirements.”

Monday’s ruling can be appealed, but the mandate is no longer in effect while the decision is being reviewed.