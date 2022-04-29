© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Authors will read personal essays and poetry at Park City bookstore

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published April 29, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT
In honor of Saturday being Indie Bookstore Day, readings are scheduled Saturday at 3 P.M. in seven independent bookstores throughout Utah with several local authors reading at Dolly’s Bookstore in historic old town Park City.

The Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement is sponsoring the first-ever simultaneous series of readings of stories and poetry about Utah by Utah writers.

In 2021, Utah celebrated its 125th year of statehood. In recognition, the Utah@125 project engaged writers who were commissioned to provide a 125-word non-fiction essay or poem.

Seven bookstores along the Wasatch Front and back will share their work with Utahns with live, in-person readings.

Dolly’s bookstore has Teri Orr lined up to host readings with local authors Lee Benson, Phyllis Barber, and Lyn McCarter. They’ll begin at 3 P.M. on Saturday at Dolly’s Bookstore at 510 Main Street, Park City. Go to utah@125 for more details.

Participating bookstores:

Logan’s The Book Table, 29 S. Main Street.

Ogden’s Queen Bee Giftery, 270 25th Street

Salt Lake City’s Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East

Salt Lake City’s The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East

Sandy’s The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A

Dolly's Bookstore, 510 Main Street

Provo’s Pioneer Books, 450 W. Center Street

Salt Lake City’s Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square

Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
