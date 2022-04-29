Authors will read personal essays and poetry at Park City bookstore
In honor of Saturday being Indie Bookstore Day, readings are scheduled Saturday at 3 P.M. in seven independent bookstores throughout Utah with several local authors reading at Dolly’s Bookstore in historic old town Park City.
The Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement is sponsoring the first-ever simultaneous series of readings of stories and poetry about Utah by Utah writers.
In 2021, Utah celebrated its 125th year of statehood. In recognition, the Utah@125 project engaged writers who were commissioned to provide a 125-word non-fiction essay or poem.
Seven bookstores along the Wasatch Front and back will share their work with Utahns with live, in-person readings.
Dolly’s bookstore has Teri Orr lined up to host readings with local authors Lee Benson, Phyllis Barber, and Lyn McCarter. They’ll begin at 3 P.M. on Saturday at Dolly’s Bookstore at 510 Main Street, Park City. Go to utah@125 for more details.
Participating bookstores:
Logan’s The Book Table, 29 S. Main Street.
Ogden’s Queen Bee Giftery, 270 25th Street
Salt Lake City’s Ken Sanders Rare Books, 268 S. 200 East
Salt Lake City’s The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East
Sandy’s The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A
Dolly's Bookstore, 510 Main Street
Provo’s Pioneer Books, 450 W. Center Street
Salt Lake City’s Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square