Park City Film’s Made in Utah series now open to mid-length entries

As part of the new mid-length series, Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang said they’re looking for films between 20 minutes and one hour in duration.

“It’s as much about connecting filmmakers to audiences as it is about connecting filmmakers together,” Wang said. “It’s kind of like having your resume on the screen in a really fantastic way that you would see someone’s work and say, ‘hey, wait a minute, I need someone that has that particular skill set’ or ‘I love what you did, I would love to work with you.’”

The nonprofit is accepting submissions for the mid-length program until Sept. 9.

Films selected for the program will screen at the Jim Santy Auditorium Nov. 6. There will also be networking opportunities with industry professionals at the event.

Application details can be found here.