The Summit County Fair and Rodeo crowns a new Little Buckaroo and Rodeo Royalty

The rodeo occurs every year in conjunction with the Summit County Fair. It’s held the first full week in August in Coalville. Traditional small-town county fair activities are featured, including cowboys, bucking broncos, and beauty queens.

The 2022 Rodeo Queen and Little Buckaroo Rodeo Princess contestants spent most of Saturday competing in speeches and interviews and proving their bona fides on a horse.

Summit County Rodeo Committee / Summit County Little Buckaroo Rodeo Royalty

Rodeo Committee spokesperson Bailee Sizemore said being crowned Rodeo Queen and Little Buckaroo Princess requires various interpersonal, communication, and horseback riding skills.

"The girls are judged on personality, a parent interview, impromptu questions, extemporaneous speech, and modeling. They're also judged on horsemanship. And then, these girls are required to go to different rodeos and parades around Summit County, but also in the whole state, to represent Summit County as royalty so that we can sell more tickets. We can get more participants at the Summit County Fair.

Summit County Events Planner Tyler Orgill said the Rodeo Queen and Little Buckaroo Princess promote the county fair throughout the state by joining in parades and events.

Summit County / Summit County Rodeo

“We have a lot of great local events such as the Oakley Rodeo, the Kamas Valley Fiesta Days, Evanston Cowboy Days, Francis Frontier Days, for instance. They go out to those events and help promote the county fair. And then what the queens do is have a bigger spectrum than that. They go to a lot more events such as the Pony Express Days Strawberry Days, Lehigh Roundup Rodeo, a lot of times a bigger rodeo around the area.”

Sizemore said there were four Queen contestants and seven Little Buckaroo Princess contestants this year. The judges are past rodeo royalty champions, and one of the judges is a steer wrestler and tie-down roper from the Summit County rodeo world.

“So, it is a lot of pressure because they are just getting judged constantly and throughout the whole day and you focus on one thing and then you go to the next thing to be judged on girls definitely are prepared, and their parents come prepared as well.”

The Summit County Fair runs from August 5 through the 18th.

