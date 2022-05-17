Utah Black Bears struggling with drought and hunger could exhibit erratic behavior

The bear was first reported at about 7 A.M. on the Morgan Middle School Grounds. Division of Wildlife Resources officers arrived with a houndsman who treed the bear. The animal was tranquilized and relocated to a remote area.

Even with the drought, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Game Coordinator Darren DeBloois said it’s rare to see bears in the spring because they typically find enough food.

DeBloois noted the incident on Monday was unusual.

“The impact [from drought] is in the fall, and so if it really dries up and they don't get things like berries and acorns and pine nuts depending on where you are in the state, that kind of stuff. If that is impacted by drought and it's not available in the fall, then you can start seeing some problems where bears are ranging wider looking for food sources. If they come into people-occupied areas, they can get into trouble and get into the garbage.”

Drought conditions affect how much root-like vegetation is available for bears to eat. Such plants account for 90% of bears’ diet.

DeBloois said it’s rare, but sometimes bears can behave like predators. He said they are incredibly strong and fast but typically will avoid humans unless feeling threatened or desperate for food.

In 1992 a 9-year-old girl asleep in a camper shell near Strawberry Reservoir was dragged out of a window by a black bear. Her grandfather chased the bear as it ran up a hillside dragging the child insider her sleeping bag. The grandfather caught up, pulled the girl from the sleeping bag and fought off the bear with his flashlight. The child survived but suffered severe injuries.

DeBloois said another incident about a decade ago reminds him that black bears can be inexplicably predatory.

“Obviously, the bear was motivated. It's unusual for bears to break into tents and especially campers especially. But the young man who was killed about ten years ago in Utah, it came into the tent and got him too.”

When camping in bear country like Utah, there are ways to avoid attracting them.

Bears have a strong sense of smell and are often drawn to garbage, food, and supplies, including deodorants and toothpaste. Don’t leave food items out. Store scented things in a car trunk if possible. Keep cooking areas clean and never pour food or grease onto the ground. Wash dishes right away after eating.

The DWR lists fruit trees, bird feeders, compost piles, beehives, barbeque grills, and pet food as bear attractors.

DeBloois said when a bear stands up and makes grunting or groaning noises, it’s not aggression. If you encounter a bear, don’t run away, back up, or climb a tree because they are excellent climbers. He said it’s best to lie down and play dead which may cause the bear to move along.

In the case of an attack, DeBloois said to fight back; people have successfully defended themselves with rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles, and their own hands and feet.

Bear sightings in populated areas should be reported to the DWR if bears are acting aggressively, eating from fruit trees, or rummaging in trash. Report a bear if it wanders into lower elevation areas or is within city limits. The DWR has a policy to relocate bears and will do everything to avoid euthanizing a wild animal.