Park City Film’s summer drive-in season coming in June

COVID-19 social distancing precipitated a return to the old-fashioned drive-in movie in the summer of 2020 in the Wasatch Back.

The Alpinist-Roadside Attractions /

Park City Film director Katie Wang said the idea was so successful it's become a permanent fixture in town. ”Black Panther” begins the series with a screening June 11. The “Alpinist” and “Dune” are scheduled later in June. The series will take the month of July off, then return in August and September with more outside movies at the Utah Olympic Park.

“We had a great turnout the last couple of summers. The first summer of course, 2020, was our COVID pivot, and it had been wildly successful. People have enjoyed just being outside and seeing movies under the stars."

Wang said the outdoor screenings don't make a lot of economic sense. Still, the experience of celebrating the art of cinema under the night sky is so appealing it attracted 10,000 viewers for the drive-in movies last summer.

"You know, to hear the laughter and the joy echoing through that canyon for these films in such a challenging time. You know, it's kind of the darkest of days, people emailing us and saying you need to bring this back. This can't just be a one-time thing. So, we're excited to be back again next summer working with the same partners, collaborative efforts, and great support from our community businesses and sponsors and people coming out because, you know, without the audience, what's the point?"

For the remainder of the spring indoor programming, Park City Film will screen the “Sanctity of Space” May 20 through 22. It’s a documentary film by Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson. The story documents Brad Washburn, who hung out of the open doors of airplanes in the 1930s while photographing unmapped mountain ranges for map making, science, and first mountaineering ascents.

Showing May 27 to the 29th is "The Duke," with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. It is a comedy based on the true story of one man trying to change the world.

“Viva Maestro” by Ted Braun is an uplifting documentary film about how music and the arts transcend politics, friendships, and long-held social beliefs. It screens at the Jim Santy Auditorium from June 3 through the 5.

As part of the Latino Arts Festival, “Selena” will play on June 21. Talented, charming, 23-year-old Selena Quintanilla Perez from South Texas was poised to be a worldwide pop sensation when her life was tragically cut short. Admission is free.

Films screen at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights and 6 p.m. Sundays. General admission is $8. Seniors and students are $7, and PC Film members are $6.

