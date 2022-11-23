Sundance Mountain Resort to open for season Dec. 3

Resort officials said historic early season snowfall and cold temperatures created the ideal environment for snowmaking, allowing for the early opening.

“We are so grateful Mother Nature provided us with early snow and cold temperatures,” Sundance President and General Manager Chad Linebaugh said. “Thanks to the incredible work of our snowmaking and mountain operations teams, and new snowmaking system, we have an impressive base of snow.”

The resort will open at 9 a.m. Dec. 3. on Outlaw Express from the midway station while snowmaking operations continue on the upper Outlaw Express terrain.

Jake’s lift and the beginner area including all magic carpets will also be open.

Night skiing will begin Dec. 17.

The new Wildwood area and back mountain will open as quickly as snowmaking and natural snowfall conditions allow.

Find daily conditions and lift status updates here.