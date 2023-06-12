Stormy pattern continues Monday in Summit and Wasatch counties

An active weather pattern will make for sketchy skies over Summit and Wasatch counties Monday, and likely for the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Salt Lake City, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday morning, the likelihood of which will increase in the afternoon. The high will be 64 degrees in the Park City area and 70 in the Heber Valley.

Lightning Safety Tips

The National Weather Service says Utah is one of the top ten states for lightning fatalities between 2010-2019.

If you are outdoors and hear thunder, then lightning is close enough to strike you and you should immediately move indoors.

If you are stuck outdoors, get off elevated areas like hills, mountain ridges or peaks. Don't lie flat on the ground or shelter under an individual tree or rock cropping, and get away from bodies of water like lakes, ponds and pools.

For more lightning safety tips, click here.

Fishermen are most likely to die from lightning

According to an analysis from the National Lightning Safety Council of lightning-caused deaths from 2006 - 2019, fishermen were by far most likely to die from a lightning strike than any other group of people.

418 people were struck and killed by lightning in that 14-year period. 40 were people who were fishing. The next highest group was 25 deaths at the beach, followed by 20 camping deaths and 18 boating deaths.

Of all sports activities, soccer had the highest number with 12 and golf had 10.

For work-related lightning fatalities, ranching and farming topped the list with 19 deaths. And 18 people died from lightning while doing home or yard work.

Men are more likely to die from lightning than women. Males accounted for 79% of those 418 deaths between 2006-2019.

Between 1959 and 2016, 55 people died from lightning strikes in Utah.

