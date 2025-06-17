Park City School District approves $248M budget without raising taxes

The budget includes $118 million for its general fund, which supports instruction, counselors, district and school administration and student transportation. Another $65 million is set aside to complete four construction projects. Two of those projects involve adding preschools to the district’s elementary schools. Of the four elementary schools, two preschools have already been completed.

The other two projects are part of the district’s athletics master plan. The plans involve demolishing Treasure Mountain Junior High and building two soccer fields and eight tennis courts in its place. Turf softball and baseball fields will go east of the Treasure lot. Dozier Field will also be revamped, with a new track and accessory buildings for concessions and locker rooms.

The board approved the budget without raising taxes this year. The district was originally slated to increase taxes as part of a contract to raise teachers’ salaries by another 6%. As student enrollment is projected to decrease 2.67% next school year, putting total enrollment at 4,007 students, the district absorbed staff positions to help find the needed funds.

While the district will not raise taxes, some taxpayers may still see changes in what they owe. That’s because the state has not yet set a basic school levy. Homeowners may also see a bump if their home values increase.

