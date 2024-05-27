Prescribed burn set for Ponderosa pine stand in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

According to a U.S. Forest Service press release, the burn is part of the Ponderosa Restoration Project and will target four forest units of Ponderosa pines.

A primary objective of the burn is to reduce wildfire risk along the scenic highway. Additional goals include improving watershed conditions, restoring wildlife habitat, reducing the forest understory of Lodgepole pine, juniper and mountain brush to preserve the genetic diversity of the Ponderosa pine.

Weather permitting, the Summit County burn on state 150 will occur about 10 miles north of Kamas.

The area is home to one of only a few native Ponderosa pine stands in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, the agency press release states.

Smoke from the prescribed burn may impact visibility on Mirror Lake Highway and in nearby communities on Wednesday and Thursday. Wildland fire crews will set and monitor the burn.

Residents are asked not to report the controlled burn.