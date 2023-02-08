Wasatch back congressmen react to the State of the Union

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time for the Golden Globes, the Grammys, Sundance and the State of the Union. U.S. President Joe Biden addressed U.S. lawmakers and guests, including those from Utah, in the House Chamber.

In his address, Biden repeated his calls for unity that were the focus of last year’s speech.

Afterward, Utah’s congressional delegation was uniform in its criticism of Biden, though Congressmen Blake Moore (R-UT) and John Curtis (R-UT) did call for bipartisan cooperation over the next two years.

Moore in particular objected to the part of Biden’s speech where the president accused Republicans of wanting to make cuts to Medicare, calling the claim “disingenuous.”

“Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security sunset,” Biden said.

The comment prompted several Republicans in the audience to interrupt the president’s speech, calling him a liar.

“I’m politely not naming them,” Biden said. “But it’s being proposed by some of you.”

Republican lawmakers have proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare repeatedly in the past, most recently ahead of the 2022 midterms. But they have not officially introduced such measures during Congress’ latest fight about raising the debt ceiling, except for proposing to raise the retirement age.

One of the night’s more newsworthy events occurred before the address. Utah Senator Mitt Romney had a tense exchange with New York Rep. George Santos (R-NY), reportedly telling the junior congressman, “You don’t belong here.”

Santos has been the target of widespread criticism, including calls for his resignation, from both parties for lying about most of his background and résumé. He has said he does not intend to step down.

Utah’s other senator, Mike Lee (R-UT), also attended. His guest for the night was Gov. Spencer Cox. The two later released a video echoing GOP complaints about Biden’s remarks on Republican intent to roll back Medicare.

“Again, directly looking at the Republican side of the aisle, and saying kind of what Republicans believed when it's not what Republicans believe,” Cox said. “And that was very unexpected.”

Moore said in a press release that “as President Biden speaks of his ‘Unity Agenda,’ his actions prove otherwise.” Moore himself called for unity in the same statement, saying, “I share President Biden’s optimism for the progress we can achieve if elected officials from both sides of the aisle work together.”

Curtis’ statement, posted to Twitter, said voters made it clear last November they want lawmakers to work together. “Americans sent a message in the last election: they want Republicans to serve as a counterbalance to single-party rule in Washington,” Curtis wrote.

North Summit County and Snyderville Basin are in Utah’s 1st Congressional District, represented by Moore. South Summit County, Park City and all of Wasatch County are in Utah’s 3rd district, which Curtis represents.