Insurance professional Mike Hewlett runs for Heber mayor

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 20, 2025 at 4:16 PM MDT
Heber City / KPCW

Hewlett is seeking election as Heber City’s next mayor, his first run for elected office.

In candidate paperwork filed with Heber City, Hewlett wrote he works at Hewlett Life and Health Insurance and Wasatch Back Handyman.

He is one of three candidates seeking Heber’s top job, along with incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco and City Councilmember Scott Phillips.

Hewlett declined to speak with KPCW for a candidate profile and did not respond to subsequent interview requests.

On a “Mike Hewlett for Heber Mayor” social media page June 18, he wrote, “I am so excited to share my message and start this journey to give Heber back to the people.”

On June 24, Hewlett was charged with alleged retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 4th District Court Aug. 6.

His wife, Jami Hewlett, is running for Heber City Council. She faces related charges of alleged stalking.

The primary election is on Aug. 12, and the municipal general election is on Nov. 4.
Heber City 2025 Election
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
