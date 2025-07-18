Kimball Arts Fest to bring local, national artists to Park City

The 56th annual Kimball Arts Festival will return to Park City’s Main Street next month. The yearly festival brings artists from across the country to Old Town for three days of art, live music and food .

Festival director Hillary Gilson said nearly 200 artists will get to share their works this year.

“We have about 10% of local artists to the Wasatch Back, and then we have about 30% of local artists to Utah,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Kimball Art Center's Hillary Gilson and Alex Regenold on the KPCW Local News Hour

Almost 80% of the artists will be new to the festival. Gilson said some repeat artists will be on the street, including the Kimball Art Center’s own Young Artists Academy.

“They have their own booth again on Heber Avenue, and then, new this year, our advanced clay students will have their own booth in Miners Park,” she said. “That will be all wheel-thrown hand-building student artwork from people that create at the Kimball Art Center.

Locals’ night Friday, Aug, 1, is free for Summit County residents who reserve free tickets in advance.

Gilson said volunteers are also needed to carry out a successful event.

“Volunteers and artists are the backbone of our festival,” she said. “If you volunteer through us, you get a pass for the whole weekend of the festival.”

Cars won’t be allowed on Swede Alley or Main Street during the festival. The China Bridge Parking Garage will only be accessible through the upper entrance on Marsac Avenue.

Gilson said the best way to get to the festival is with free public transit or riding your bike. The festival will offer a free bike valet on Seventh Street.