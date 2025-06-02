© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
White House Threatens To Eliminate Funding for Public Media

Violence and chaos hit Palestinians seeking food aid from organization backed by Israel and U.S.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2025 at 9:51 AM MDT
Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, June 2, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)
/
Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, June 2, 2025. (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

Gazan health officials say more than 20 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded near an aid distribution site in southern Gaza. Eyewitnesses said they had to flee gunfire. The Israeli military says troops fired warning shots toward “suspects” who approached the aid site run by American security contractors.

We get the latest from NPR’s Aya Batrawy.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom