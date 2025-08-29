© 2025 KPCW

Park City, South Summit, and North Summit Fall in Week 3; Wasatch Wins Big

KPCW | By Bill Skinner
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:50 PM MDT
Park City Miners and Morgan Trojans warm up for their matchup
Pete Gillwald
/
KPCW
Park City Miners and Morgan Trojans warm up for their matchup

Week 3 of the high school football season brought mixed results across the Wasatch Back. The Miners, Wildcats, and Braves all took hard-fought losses, while Wasatch cruised to victory.  

Looking to rebound from last week’s loss to the #1 ranked 4A team in Ridgeline, the Park City Miners travelled to Morgan to take on the Trojans, the #1 ranked 3A team. Despite four missed extra points by Morgan, the Trojans held on for a 24-21 victory.

It was a defensive struggle early, with Park City leading 7-6 at halftime. The Trojans responded with two long scoring drives in the second half, but the Miners answered quickly each time—first on an 80-yard touchdown run by Eli Warner, then on an 80-yard strike from Nikolas Morgan to Brogan Price. In the end, Morgan’s ball control wore down the Miners’ defense, setting up a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown.

Next up, Park City (1-2) heads to Olympus Friday night to battle the Titans. Catch the live broadcast on KPCW starting at 7 p.m.

In Heber, the Wasatch Wasps won their home opener over the Bonneville Lakers 37-13. Jay Bradley set the tone early with an 80-yard touchdown run, sparking a 10-0 first-quarter lead. The Wasps’ defense did the rest, stifling Bonneville while the offense kept extending the margin.

Wasatch moves to 2-1 on the season. They will host the Spanish Fork Dons on Friday at 7 p.m.

In Kamas, the South Summit Wildcats fell behind 29-7 to the Juab Wasps before rallying late, but the comeback fell short in a 29-21 loss. The Wildcats (1-2) hit the road this Friday to face the Ben Lomond Scots in Ogden. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the North Summit Braves lost their second straight, falling 20-12 to the Rich Rebels. The teams traded touchdowns through three quarters before the Rebels broke through midway in the fourth quarter and held on. The Braves (1-2) will try to bounce back Friday night on the road against the Parowan Rams.
