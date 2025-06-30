What the Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship means

The Supreme Court did not rule last week on whether President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship was constitutional. But the court did pave the way for that order to take effect in 30 days.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Martha Jones, a historian of citizenship at Johns Hopkins University. She’s the author of “Birthright Citizens: A History of Race and Rights in Antebellum America.”

