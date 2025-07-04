© 2025 KPCW

Examining anti-immigration propaganda throughout U.S. history

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 4, 2025 at 9:33 AM MDT
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York. (Olga Fedorova/AP)
/
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York. (Olga Fedorova/AP)

To build support for his mass deportation campaign, President Trump and the White House have frequently shared images and used language presenting immigrants as invaders and criminals. We investigate the use of anti-immigration propaganda throughout American history.

Hidetaka Hirota, a social and legal historian studying immigration in the U.S. and an Associate Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

