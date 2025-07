/ In an aerial view, the sun sets over the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

People in Kerrville, Texas, say it’s difficult to recognize their community after flash flooding swept through last week, killing at least 120 people.

As teams continue to search for those still missing, Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Linda Wilbourn, a licensed professional counselor at New Hope Counseling in Kerrville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR