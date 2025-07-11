Hideout wildfire symposium to teach residents about safety measures
Hideout will host a regional wildfire symposium to help residents learn safe mitigation efforts to protect their homes.
Wildfire experts, state and federal agency staff and insurance experts will be at the event June 15 to share wildfire preparedness and risk mitigation strategies.
A key focus of the symposium is to identify ways community and business leaders can collaborate on regional wildfire strategies.
Those could include increasing defensible space and the use of fire-retardant building materials.
The event is free and Hideout residents asked to RSVP to afairbourne@hideoututah.gov.