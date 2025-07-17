Volleyball coach recounts the tale of bussing 52 stranded campers to safety during the Texas floods

After deadly floods swept through Texas, so many people answered the community’s cry for help. Amanda Nicholson, an assistant volleyball coach, was one of them.

When the school district where she coaches put out a call for those who would be willing to drive buses through the floodwaters to help evacuate campers along the Guadalupe River, Nicholson didn’t hesitate. She tells Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid about driving 52 girls to safety and how she’d do it over again in a heartbeat.

