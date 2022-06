Shiite Muslims take steps to ensure their safety as the Ashoura celebration draws to a close. Iraqis establish checkpoints to protect the Kadhimiya mosque, site of one of several bomb attacks Tuesday that left hundreds of Shiite pilgrims dead or wounded. Criticizing U.S. security efforts, Shiites renew calls for an armed militia. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Ivan Watson.

Copyright 2004 NPR