Massive demonstrations in Washington in support of abortion rights bring high-profile speakers and vocal opposition. Organizers called the event the "March for Women's Lives."

While hundreds of thousands of marchers rallied to the capital, anti-abortion activists turned out in force, as well. Hear NPR's Libby Lewis, NPR's Cheryl Corley and former Texas governor Ann Richards.

