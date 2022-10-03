See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll

Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities.
Take a look at the photos.
Corrected: October 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM MDT
An earlier photo caption mistakenly identified the Sanibel Lighthouse as being in Fort Myers.