Former President Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three months in Florida

Former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro arrived back in Brazil on Thursday after three months in Florida.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered in Brasília, the capital city, to greet Bolsonaro when he landed, but he was escorted out a side exit. Bolsonaro went directly to his Liberal Party's headquarters and was greeted by more supporters to chants of "the captain has returned."

While in Florida, Bolsonaro frequently met with supporters, largely Brazilian expats, and conservative groups.

Bolsonaro narrowly lost his bid for reelection last October to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He never conceded defeat and left Brazil for Florida just days before Lula's inauguration.

Echoing election denial claims in the U.S., Bolsonaro claimed that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, and his supporters have claimed the election was rigged.

On Jan. 8, his supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential office. Bolsonaro condemned the attacks on Twitter and denied bearing any responsibility for them.

In Brazil, the former army captain faces more than a dozen investigations, six of which are criminal probes, complicating his political future and possible run for president.

