First-year Trailside principal out after contract not renewed

James Martin, the principal of Trailside Elementary School, announced Monday he would not return to the position next year. He said the Park City School District told him it would not renew his contract.

School district officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Martin sent an email Monday morning to the Trailside community announcing the change.

“While I am sad to leave Trailside, I do so with no regrets. I have led with your children in my mind and heart,” Martin wrote. “Unfortunately, education is too often about adult comfort over student need. Everything I’ve tried to do in my education career has been an effort to put students at the center.”

On Monday afternoon, hours after Martin sent the announcement email, Martin’s school email address sent an automatic response saying he was out of the office.

Reached for clarification, Martin said he was working recess duty after sending the email when he was told district officials were at the school to see him. He said he was told he had to leave immediately and would not be allowed back on campus without a district escort.

Martin said he would continue to perform administrative work from home through the end of his contract June 30, but was no longer allowed to perform principal duties.

Martin was hired last summer, replacing former Principal Carolyn Synan, who now works in the district office.

In the announcement email, Martin said he was looking forward to other career opportunities, including possibly pursuing a Master of Fine Arts degree in theater or building a business.