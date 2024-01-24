© 2024 KPCW

Park City High School’s football field is getting a new digital scoreboard

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published January 24, 2024 at 4:14 PM MST
This rendering visualizes what a new Dozier Field scoreboard could look like.
Jess McCurdy
/
Park City Passing League
This rendering visualizes what a new Dozier Field scoreboard could look like.

Park City High School is getting a new scoreboard for its football field. It can display instant replays.

The nonprofit Park City Football Spring Passing League raises money for high school athletics. Its recent goal, a new scoreboard for Park City High School’s Dozier Field, has reached the end zone.

The nonprofit raised $200,000 in donations over the last few months for the new 100% digital scoreboard. It can showcase videos to highlight teams, athletes and sponsors. The Passing League says this will elevate the football, lacrosse, soccer and track experiences.

The scoreboard also supports education. Design and multimedia students can produce videos, animations and graphics to display. Students can also operate cameras to run instant replays.

The Passing League hopes to have the scoreboard delivered by Feb. 1 so it will be ready for spring 2024 sports.
