Park City School District impacted by software security breach

Raptor Technologies’ school safety software is used by over 5,300 districts in the U.S. and over 60,000 schools worldwide. In December 2023, the magazine Wired reported a security researcher found Raptor did not properly secure more than 4 million school records.

Raptor runs the Park City School District’s visitor management system. Andrew Frink, the district’s Chief Information Officer, said names of students, parents, guardians and staff, student identification numbers, transaction numbers and district identification numbers were accessible. However, no demographic or personally identifiable information, including addresses, grades, schools, contact information or photographs, were accessible.

“Did not include even the district's name or any other deeper personal information," Frink said. "But we still take these very seriously.”

According to the Wired report, other school districts’ safety procedures, medical records, disciplinary documents and evacuation plans were exposed.

“Luckily we were not involved with the worst of the data breach as we only use a very small portion of their service,” Frink said.

Raptor told the district the information is no longer accessible and Frink said the district is still working to notify all staff.

Frink recommends students, parents, guardians and staff watch out for unusual activity on things like credit reports, although the exposed information likely can’t be used maliciously.

If families have any questions, the district says they should email The Family and Community Engagement team at face@pcschool.us.