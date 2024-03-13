© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City High School debate team wins state

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:43 PM MDT
Park City High School speech and debate team.
1 of 3  — PCHS speech and debate team.jpg
Park City High School speech and debate team.
Kristine Weller
Vic Allen (left), Savannah Tary (center) and Max Goldberg (right) are part of the speech and debate team at Park City High School.
2 of 3  — PCHS speech and debate members.jpg
Vic Allen (left), Savannah Tary (center) and Max Goldberg (right) are part of the speech and debate team at Park City High School.
Kristine Weller
The Park City High School speech and debate team's celebratory cake.
3 of 3  — speech and debate cake.jpg
The Park City High School speech and debate team's celebratory cake.
Kristine Weller

The Park City High School speech and debate team is celebrating its first state championship since 2017.

The Park City High School speech and debate team took second in state last year, just points shy of the top spot. This year, the team made a commitment to win the state championship – and they did it.

Anna Williams, team coach and teacher at Park City High School, said it’s because they set the goal in September.

“The kids decided that they were going to prioritize a state championship over like individual wins or sending individual students to the Tournament of Champions or even qualifying for Nationals.”

Since then, each tournament was treated as a practice round for the state tournament. Winning the championship is a team effort and to get the award, each team member must earn points to add to their team’s score.

Policy debate student Vic Allen said the team had to adapt to ensure they scored as many points possible at the competition in southern Utah.

“It was something we weren't used to, we were a lot more of a technical-based school," Allen said. "So getting more into lay judges and appealing to parent judges and trying to adapt to a new environment was definitely difficult.”

To prepare, team members presented speeches and debated for parent volunteers. Speech team captain Savannah Tary said the group also met outside of class to fine-tune their material.

“We were constantly working on debate. And the fact that we won just made that so satisfying to know all that work was worth it,” she said.

Extemporaneous speech student Max Goldberg emphasized it was a team effort. Those who didn’t compete in the state competition helped others prepare.

“No matter what your role is on the team, everyone helped contribute to this win,” Goldberg said.

The state honor meant most to members graduating this year. Tary said while she’s ready for college, she cried after her last competition.

“It's something that I will never forget," Tary said. "This has brought me so many friends, so many memories.”

Goldberg agreed, saying debate has made him a confident speaker and more knowledgeable about world events.

Students in middle and high school are eligible to try out for the speech and debate team.
Park City School District
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller