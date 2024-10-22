Park City School District Board agenda includes discussions of enrollment data, athletic facilities

Business Administrator Randy Upton will share preliminary enrollment numbers for this school year during the board meeting Thursday. Interim Superintendent Caleb Fine said the board will discuss options for future students based on the numbers.

“We've seen a trend in decreasing enrollment, so it opens up opportunities,” he said. “We're well positioned if some new developments come online and that's important, there's opportunities for dialog about opening schools for the future board.”

One option is increasing open enrollment for students outside of the district’s boundaries.

The district calendar committee will also present its recommendation for the 2026-2027 calendar. Fine said there are multiple options to consider.

"We're definitely very aware of some of the challenges our Jewish community has had in taking days off on some of their very important holidays: Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashanah,” he said. “We've added Yom Kippur to the calendar in the past, but they'll be able to discuss Rosh Hashanah as well.”

The board will also review options for an athletic facility project and provide time for public comments on the closure of Treasure Mountain Junior High.

The school will close after this school year and the board has been working on a plan to build athletic facilities in place of Treasure. The current board has been working to balance athletics needs for new softball, baseball and other sports fields . The project will likely also require another voter-approved bond, as it could cost upwards of $50 million.

Fine said it’s been a pressing topic for the community.

“The board is looking for what are the baseline improvements that are necessary, and what allows flexibility for the future board, so that they're not pigeonholed and in a situation where they can't bond or they have to bond,” he said.

Fine will also give his first report as interim superintendent since the board appointed him in September .

The meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.