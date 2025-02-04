Applications open for Park City elementary dual language immersion programs

The Park City School District has opened applications for dual language immersion programs, also known as DLI programs, for the 2025-2026 school year. The programs are open to Kindergarten students entering first grade.

Trailside and Jeremy Ranch elementaries offer a French immersion program, while Parleys Park Elementary offers Spanish.

Immersing students in a foreign language helps them become bilingual while building other academic skills. The programs also foster language proficiency, cultural awareness and cognitive development.

All students must apply for DLI whether they live within, or outside of, a school’s boundaries. Students who want to switch schools to participate in the programs must also submit open enrollment applications. Each school offers two immersion classrooms per grade containing around 23 students.

If more students than spots apply, there will be a lottery.

Program applications are due by 4 p.m. March 3. Families will be notified if their child is accepted into the program on April 4.

Parents are responsible for transportation to and from school if a student is selected through the lottery system and lives outside the school’s boundaries.

The district says selected students are also expected to remain in the program through 5th grade and into the secondary level. That’s because research shows the program is most successful when students participate for an extended period.

Find the application here .

McPolin Elementary also has a Spanish immersion program. However, students who live within the school's boundaries and plan on attending the school don't have to apply for the DLI program, they will be automatically enrolled.