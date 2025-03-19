Park City School District settles on layout for Dozier Field, Kearns Campus

The board approved phases one, two and four of the athletics master plan in November.

Phase one includes building softball and baseball fields by Treasure Mountain Junior High. Phase two involves demolishing Treasure Mountain, which will be closed after this school year. In its place, two soccer fields and eight tennis courts will be built. The soccer fields will also be used for lacrosse.

Phase four will revamp Dozier Football Field with a new track and turf.

At the board’s meeting Tuesday, it approved the layout for the three phases.

Phases one and two will look similar to previous renderings with two soccer fields where Treasure currently sits. Eight tennis courts will be built north of the soccer fields, with baseball and softball fields going into the east.

Park City School District Rendering of plans for Park City School District's athletics master plan.

Architect Scott Later said the fields will have turf which can be plowed.

“Those are turf surfaces, which allows you to play in all weather and all conditions. We've had a lot of conversations about, where do you push snow during the winter and in the spring and shoulder seasons to allow for the athletes to play on those services.”

He said the site borders protected wetlands, which could complicate plowing. However, there should be enough room to push snow to the sides of the fields.

A parking lot will also maintain the preschool dropoff flow on the east of McPolin Elementary. The lot will have around 230 stalls compared to the current 170.

The site will also include bleachers and concessions buildings.

The track surface will be redone as part of phase four.

“It's a failing system right now, it's on asphalt. We're going to pull all that out and put a post pension track,” Later said. “We're also adding some additional run out areas, that way you can either run north, south or south, north.”

The board spent most of its time discussing a building on the north side of Dozier Field after Later’s presentation. That’s because community members are concerned construction will spill onto Lucky John Drive. At public comment sessions over the past year, neighbors have asked the board not to create a field entrance from the road.

Board President Meredith Reed said the board considers all feedback.

“We’ve listened to those neighbors and we want to be good neighbors to them and so we’ve adjusted plans as needed along the way,” she said.

Based on those concerns, the board looked at two options. The first would be a long, linear building on the north side of the field. Later said this option would be less of an eyesore because Lucky John sits three to four feet lower than the field and the structure could be built into the hillside.

The second proposed building is a curved, two-story structure in the same spot. More of the building would be visible, but Later said they have plans to mitigate its visual presence.

“We're planning on bringing in soil from different areas on site and vegetation to help screen up the building,” he said. “We're also proposing introducing a sloped roof to blend more with the residential neighborhood.”

Later said the curved, two-story design would likely be cheaper and it would allow better separation, with private spaces for players on the lower level and public spaces and concessions on the upper level.

It also would sit farther away from Lucky John.

Rendering of plans for Park City School District's athletics master plan.

Parent Jess McCurdy liked the location of the building. She said the north side of the field is currently very shaded and not a safe place.

“I've actually been asked to intervene on a bullying situation back there, so a building and limiting that space for the kids just to hang out — I'm a huge fan,” she said. “I know you might get some, I don't know, backlash from Lucky John, but I actually think you're doing the kids and this community and the high school a service.”

The board selected option two. Reed said they believe it best optimizes the space and offers more flexibility.

The specific layout of the building will be decided later.

Construction on the softball, baseball and football fields is expected from April to September. Soccer field and tennis court construction are scheduled from March to August.

The district previously reported there will be little to no impacts on sports teams or schedules.