Park City School District staff and students honored for fostering a culture of kindness

Treasure Mountain Junior High ninth grader Easton Jones isn’t exactly sure why he won one of the “We All Belong” kindness awards , but said it might be because he broke up a fight this year.

“Two kids just started, like, fighting out of nowhere. I got up, went and broke it up and, like, made sure the guys stayed apart,” he said during KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 5.

Trailside Elementary fourth-grader Shepherd Williams also wasn’t certain, but said his teacher, who nominated him, said he always tries to include others.

“There's this one Hispanic kid that always just sits by himself. He really likes soccer and [I] always just try to play with him,” Williams said.

Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said all award winners were honored because they model kind, inclusive and empathetic behavior. She and other district leaders surprised Jones, Williams and the two staff members with their awards at each of their schools Tuesday, June 3.

The district launched the “We All Belong” kindness awards program in February as part of efforts to stop bullying and foster a culture of belonging and kindness in schools. Honorees are nominated by staff and students and recognized monthly at each of the district’s seven schools. The end-of-the-year honors are a grand prize for those whose actions stand out.

Huntsman said it was an honor for her to give Jeremy Ranch Elementary Community Outreach Liaison Ketzel Morales the kindness award, as Morales is her former student.

“She's the heart and soul of that school. Kids often will use their Dojo points to have lunch with her, and she's just exemplifies what we intend this award to be,” Huntsman said.

Dojo points are given out for good behavior and students use them to “buy” prizes.

Park City High Assistant Principal Bob Edmiston, who is retiring this year, is the final award recipient. Huntsman said he always exemplifies kindness, but one incident stood out: he cleaned up someone else’s spilled lunch.

“He was on his hands and knees picking up the lunch, cleaning the carpet, cleaning the windows, still interacting with kids as he was doing that,” she said. “He didn't have to do that, as a leader of the building. He could have easily called a custodian, but he chose to take his time to clean up that spilled lunch.”

Edmiston said he was honored to get the award from Huntsman. She was the assistant principal at the high school when he began working there.

“I just believe in being present, in the moment, very interaction matters,” he said. “Maintaining that message to our students about every day's a blessing, and today's a great day, until tomorrow, which will be better, and treat everyone with kindness.”

On campus, he’s known for his “Mr. Ed Said” videos.

The postings are an offshoot of “The McPolin Moment” videos he launched during the COVID-10 pandemic to keep the school community connected.

“I started doing weekly videos at home to try to keep the school morale and everyone in the right place as best I could,” Edmiston said.

Thanks to a donation from the Park City Community Foundation, the staff members received a $1,250 cash prize and the students received $500.

Jones said he would use the money to buy concert tickets, while Williams is considering buying a new mountain bike.

