Park City schools to keep Friday early release, February break

The Park City School District was considering changing its early-out day as well as shortening February break for 2026-2027 school year.

That’s because early release is meant for professional development for teachers, and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman said Fridays aren’t always ideal for adult learning.

Shortening the February break would also allow the school year to end before Memorial Day. Right now, the district’s school year ends in June, the last in the state to close.

But based on community feedback, the district said it will keep early-out Fridays and the weeklong February break for the 2026-2027 school year.

Almost 2,100 staff, parents and students responded to the calendar survey.

According to the results , 85% of respondents want to keep early release on Fridays and 51% said they did not support modifying February break. Around 55% said they also preferred the proposed calendar option that provides additional professional development days for teachers while preserving the full February break.

Only 34% preferred the calendar option that would shorten the break to add development days for educators and end the school year earlier.

About 46% of staff, parents and students had no preference on whether Park City should align its spring break with other Wasatch Back schools. Over 40% said they didn’t want spring break aligned with other districts.

Just over half of respondents — 51% — said they would like the semester for high school students to end before winter break.