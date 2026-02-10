Park City High head football coach reflects on 13 years leading players on and off the field

Josh Montzingo spent 13 years with the Park City High School football team, first as an assistant coach, then as head coach.

In that time, he became one of the most successful coaches in Miners history: 82 victories, four region championships and three playoff appearances at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Montzingo also helped the Miners transition from a 3A to a 5A classification while maintaining a championship standard. Park City was moved from 5A to 4A during the 2023-2024 school year.

Montzingo didn’t have a traditional start in football. His father wouldn’t let him play in a little league, so he first got on the gridiron as a high school freshman

“Didn't know anything, trying to figure out how to put the pads in the pants and which way was up and down, and little undersized as a freshman,” he said. “It was a big awakening, but also sparked a passion in me.”

He said he loved the competition, physical and team aspects of the sport.

Montzingo went on to play in college and knew he wanted to stay involved in football after graduating. Coaching was the logical next step.

He moved to Park City after his wife began working as a cardiac anesthesiologist at the University of Utah. Montzingo was then hired as an assistant coach at Park City High and after three years became head coach.

Eli Alford played for the Miners when Montzingo was the assistant coach and during the first year he led the team. Alford said as a coach, Montzingo completely transformed the football program.

He said Montzingo emphasized camaraderie, which brought the fun back to football. Montzingo also took a personal approach to coaching.

“He would coach every player specific to what their needs are,” Alford said. “I think people responded so well to Montzingo because we all knew that he cared for us more than just as a football player. He really, truly cared for us as people.”

Alford was one of 45 athletes Montzingo helped move on to college play. Inspired by Montzingo, Alford went on to play at the University of Montana and is now coaching football at the University of Mary in North Dakota.

Montzingo calls his approach transformational coaching; he wants to help his students succeed in life, not just on the field. He said he’s demanding as a coach, but never demeaning, making sure to build players up rather than breaking them down.

“Although there's plenty of yelling and screaming and winning games and having fun, it's more about investing in their lives and showing that you care, showing that you're there for them,” he said.

Montzingo is also known for being a sneakerhead with a special affinity for Jordans.

“I have a problem with the sneaker app, and if there's a good drop, I'm going to go grab them and kind of a thing every game night. What shoes am I going to be wearing?” he said.

One of Montzingo’s favorite seasons at Park City was in 2019, when the team made it to the state championship game after an undefeated season.

“We kind of had come full circle from where we had started [with] almost no one in the stands and no expectations of us to even do anything, to be a dominant team for an entire year, the stands to be packed beyond belief,” he said. “The support was incredible.”

Montzingo was quick to thank those who made his tenure so successful. He said Park City has a lot of talented football players, which makes him “look smart as a coach.” He also thanked all the assistant coaches who often volunteered their time to the team.

Montzingo will finish teaching at Park City this year, then take on the head coach job at Brighton High School . He said the decision was one of the hardest he’s ever made, but he wanted a new challenge.

“While it was time, and I'm excited for the new opportunity, this place will always have a piece of my heart forever, and I'm forever grateful for everyone who poured into our program and supported me,” Montzingo said.

Park City School District’s search for a new head coach to lead the Miners has already begun.

