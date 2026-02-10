Park City Nation claims its first medal at 2026 Olympics

Parkite Alex Hall landed in second place at the men’s slopestyle competition Feb. 10. Hall was the reigning champion from the 2022 Beijing Games.

He qualified for the finals in Livingo, Italy, Feb. 7 in eighth place with fellow Utahns and teammates Mac Forehand in sixth and Konnor Ralph in 10th. Another Park City skier, Troy Podmilsak, just missed the cut.

In the finals, skiers get three runs to on the course complete with rail section and three jumps. Hall delivered a solid second run, scoring an 85.75 to put him in podium contention. A mistake on his third run kept him at silver.

Abbie Parr / AP From left, silver medalist United States' Alex Hall, gold medalist Norway's Birk Ruud and bronze medalist New Zealand's Luca Harrington hold flags after the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

"I’m stoked," Hall said. "Going to bed last night, knowing how good everyone is and what I was going to try, I knew there would be a pretty low chance of landing it and getting on the podium... That’s the nature of slopestyle skiing, with all the rails and trying to get it all together. It’s so unpredictable. I’m just stoked to get a medal. And the scores were so incredibly close in the top three."

Norway’s Birk Rudd posted the winning run mark of 86.28 on his first run. It’s the Norwegian’s second Olympic gold of his career, following a victory in the men’s big air competition in Beijing in 2022. New Zealand’s Luca Harrington claimed bronze, his first Olympic medal.

Ralph landed in 9th and Forehand finished 11th.

The U.S. men’s freeski team now prepares for the big air competition with qualifications Feb. 15.

Park City’s Ashley Farquharson claimed Park City Nation’s second medal at the 2026 Games, claiming bronze in women’s luge.

The Park City Nation makes up about a fifth of the U.S. delegation at the Games with more than 40 athletes representing the Wasatch Back town.