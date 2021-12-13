PCSD Board of Education will have a look at preliminary design plans in its regular meeting on Tuesday

The board will see preliminary design plans for school building expansions at its meeting Tuesday night. MOCA, the building consultant helping the school district implement its master plan, works directly with the architects the district has chosen, and will give the board an overview and timelines for the projects.

Also at its meeting, the board will adopt the $79.2 million bond resolution, which voters approved by a wide margin in November.

The school board will take public comment at 5 PM.

The meeting starts at 4 PM at the Park City School District offices at 2700 Kearns Boulevard. Public input can be given by email until 2 PM on Tuesday at

communication@pcschools.us.

If you can’t make the meeting in person, you can find a link to listen here.

