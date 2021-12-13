© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Park City

PCSD Board of Education will have a look at preliminary design plans in its regular meeting on Tuesday

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published December 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM MST
PCSD Office Building.jfif
Ben Lassiter KPCW
/
PCSD Business Office

The Park City Board of Education meets Tuesday at 4 PM for its regular monthly meeting.

The board will see preliminary design plans for school building expansions at its meeting Tuesday night. MOCA, the building consultant helping the school district implement its master plan, works directly with the architects the district has chosen, and will give the board an overview and timelines for the projects.

Also at its meeting, the board will adopt the $79.2 million bond resolution, which voters approved by a wide margin in November.

The school board will take public comment at 5 PM.

The meeting starts at 4 PM at the Park City School District offices at 2700 Kearns Boulevard. Public input can be given by email until 2 PM on Tuesday at

communication@pcschools.us.

If you can’t make the meeting in person, you can find a link to listen here.

Tags

Park CityPark City School DistrictPark City School District Master PlanMOCA
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray