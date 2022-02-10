Park City Mountain Resort tries a new parking and traffic management program

Park City Mountain is piloting the new strategies before the busy President’s Day holiday week. It’s planned adjustments that will be in effect 1-2 hours in the morning during peak travel periods and 1-2 hours in the afternoon when crowds are leaving for the day.

Park City Mountain staff and Park City Police will be on-site to help with traffic flow during these periods. Communications Manager Jessica Miller said they’ll continue to encourage public transit and carpooling.

They’ve started testing additional guest shuttles that will begin running at 7:30 am weekends, and holidays from the high school parking lots. They also plan walkway improvements for pedestrians to travel around the resort more safely.

Once the parking lots are full, traffic routes on Shadow Ridge Road will change to all one direction with a dedicated bus lane. During those times, there will be no left turn from Empire Avenue onto Shadow Ridge Road.

As part of the new plans, vehicles entering the paid underground garage lot will line up through the First Time parking lot and exit lower Lowell Avenue.

Vehicles heading to the guest drop-off area will be filtered through the First Time lot and exit Lowell Ave.

Park City Mountain and Park City will provide an update on the trial efforts when representatives join KPCW’s local news hour on Thursday, February 17.