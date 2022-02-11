© 2022 KPCW

Swastika drawn in Jewish teacher's classroom at Park City High School

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published February 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST
Park City High School Principal Roger Arbabi emailed students, families and staff Thursday asking people to report information about hate speech on campus.

Arbabi’s email said multiple swastikas and racial slurs have appeared in classrooms on campus over the past few weeks.

He asked anyone who knows about the hate speech to report it to an administrator or adult, and he encouraged people to use the anonymous tip line Safe UT which is an app.

According to an online chat room for Jewish students, swastikas were drawn on a table in a Jewish teacher’s classroom and that the N-word had also appeared. A campus employee confirmed those accounts.

Park City Police said this morning they have not received a report on the hate speech and therefore are not investigating.

KPCW will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

