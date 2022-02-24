March 23rd PCMR public hearing postponed

KPCW confirmed with city hall Thursday that Provo-based developer PEG Companies has requested that March 23rd’s public hearing on the PCMR base development project be postponed.

According to the city, PEG requested more time to gather information in response to issues raised during last week’s planning commission meeting.

At that meeting, PEG and PCMR owner Vail Resorts presented a revised off-site parking and transit plan to the commission that would take advantage of several satellite parking lots in Park City, Canyons Village, Kimball Junction, and Jeremy Ranch. People would then use public transit to get to the resort. Vail also proposed contributing $5.3 million to Park City’s transit infrastructure.

PEG seeks an exception to the required number of parking spots at the base area for a project of this size. Current code requires 2,800 parking spaces, but PEG wants to build just 1,700.

Planning commissioners called the off-site parking plan “insufficient” last week, but city staff indicated a willingness to consider the exception in the past because of city goals to get people out of cars and onto buses.

The March 23rd meeting would have been the first public hearing on the project since it first came in front of the planning commission nearly two years ago. PEG and Vail were also expected to present an amended parking and transit plan at the meeting.

PEG VP of Development Robert Schmidt told KPCW Wednesday that the company is preparing a comprehensive memo on the project that will eventually be presented to the planning commission.

The March meeting would have been the first time a vote has been on the agenda, but commissioners indicated they were unlikely to take action yet because of lingering questions about parking and transit.

No official date for a future hearing has been announced.