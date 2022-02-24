© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

March 23rd PCMR public hearing postponed

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published February 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST
screen_shot_2020-11-20_at_3.59.02_pm.png
PEG Companies/HKS
/
The meeting had been scheduled for March 23rd

The developer of the base area has requested more time to gather information in response to issues raised during last week’s planning commission meeting.

KPCW confirmed with city hall Thursday that Provo-based developer PEG Companies has requested that March 23rd’s public hearing on the PCMR base development project be postponed.

According to the city, PEG requested more time to gather information in response to issues raised during last week’s planning commission meeting.

At that meeting, PEG and PCMR owner Vail Resorts presented a revised off-site parking and transit plan to the commission that would take advantage of several satellite parking lots in Park City, Canyons Village, Kimball Junction, and Jeremy Ranch. People would then use public transit to get to the resort. Vail also proposed contributing $5.3 million to Park City’s transit infrastructure.

PEG seeks an exception to the required number of parking spots at the base area for a project of this size. Current code requires 2,800 parking spaces, but PEG wants to build just 1,700.

Planning commissioners called the off-site parking plan “insufficient” last week, but city staff indicated a willingness to consider the exception in the past because of city goals to get people out of cars and onto buses.

The March 23rd meeting would have been the first public hearing on the project since it first came in front of the planning commission nearly two years ago. PEG and Vail were also expected to present an amended parking and transit plan at the meeting.

PEG VP of Development Robert Schmidt told KPCW Wednesday that the company is preparing a comprehensive memo on the project that will eventually be presented to the planning commission.

The March meeting would have been the first time a vote has been on the agenda, but commissioners indicated they were unlikely to take action yet because of lingering questions about parking and transit.

No official date for a future hearing has been announced.

Tags

Park City Park City Mountain Resort
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins