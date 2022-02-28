© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Savor the Summit returns June 25th

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST
Savor the Summit
Leslie Thatcher
/
Park City's Savor the Summit - the biggest outdoor dinner party in town

After a two-year COVID hiatus, Savor the Summit will return to Main Street this summer.

The Saturday night just after the summer solstice has traditionally been when Park City area restaurants line the length of Main Street with long tables and chairs and invite the community to the biggest outdoor dinner party in town.

According to the Executive Director of the Historic Park City Alliance and Restaurant Association, Ginger Wicks, Savor the Summit will be back June 25th.

“Currently working to confirm which restaurants will be participating this year,” Wick said. “So, stay tuned for information on that which you'll be able to find at savor the summit.com.”

While the demand is there, whether the event can be brought back to pre-pandemic numbers she says has yet to be determined. The work involved in staging one of Park City’s most popular summertime events she says is enormous.

“I'm going out to each of the participating restaurants and see how much space they want on the street and how they're feeling,” Wicks said. “Obviously, there's a huge concern with the restaurants just about staffing. You know, they're having troubles just right now staffing their restaurants. And as you know, that event, it takes a lot of work and a lot of people to put it together. So, I know that's a bit of a bit of a concern. And I know some folks may be looking to reduce their space on the street just because they wouldn't be able to staff it.”

Wicks says she’ll be reaching out to restaurants that have participated in the past to see if they’re still interested. Prices for Savor the Summit vary depending on which restaurant a reservation is made. In past years, gathering places for those without reservations have been located at the top of Main St. and Heber Ave. with live music and an outdoor bar.

Tags

Park City Savor The Summit
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher