Savor the Summit returns June 25th

The Saturday night just after the summer solstice has traditionally been when Park City area restaurants line the length of Main Street with long tables and chairs and invite the community to the biggest outdoor dinner party in town.

According to the Executive Director of the Historic Park City Alliance and Restaurant Association, Ginger Wicks, Savor the Summit will be back June 25th.

“Currently working to confirm which restaurants will be participating this year,” Wick said. “So, stay tuned for information on that which you'll be able to find at savor the summit.com.”

While the demand is there, whether the event can be brought back to pre-pandemic numbers she says has yet to be determined. The work involved in staging one of Park City’s most popular summertime events she says is enormous.

“I'm going out to each of the participating restaurants and see how much space they want on the street and how they're feeling,” Wicks said. “Obviously, there's a huge concern with the restaurants just about staffing. You know, they're having troubles just right now staffing their restaurants. And as you know, that event, it takes a lot of work and a lot of people to put it together. So, I know that's a bit of a bit of a concern. And I know some folks may be looking to reduce their space on the street just because they wouldn't be able to staff it.”

Wicks says she’ll be reaching out to restaurants that have participated in the past to see if they’re still interested. Prices for Savor the Summit vary depending on which restaurant a reservation is made. In past years, gathering places for those without reservations have been located at the top of Main St. and Heber Ave. with live music and an outdoor bar.