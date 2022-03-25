Lodging data shows spring crowds in Park City could relent in April

Recent lodging data released by the Park City Chamber Bureau shows a downward trend in booked rooms throughout April and into May.

The report shows a high of 88% occupancy on March 17th before bookings start tapering off. Historic averages in April show weekend occupancy between 20%-30%. Current bookings are 10%-20% on those same weekends.

The lull in activity could be a welcome break for many in Park City. The city saw a near 100% occupancy rate over the Christmas and New Years holiday period. People have not left Park City since, with veteran restaurateur and co-owner of Shabu Kevin Valaika calling crowds on Main Street “Sundance every night.”

Tracy Allison is the manager at Utah Ski & Golf on Park Avenue. She says she’s seen a massive influx in business this season after COVID-19 restrictions on travel loosened up last summer.

“I definitely think things have picked up this year," says Allison. "COVID kind of killed the momentum just a little bit just because we weren’t getting our people that travel, foreign, flying. All that stuff was cut off. I think this year has kind of picked up quite a bit compared to the last two years.”

Seasonal businesses aren’t the only ones seeing an uptick in customers.

Kathy Pederson owns The Collective mountain lifestyle store on Heber Avenue. She and store manager Kristin Silvestri say although they’re a relatively new business in Old Town, this year has been noticeably more crowded.

“We just opened two years ago June, so we don’t have a ton of track record," says Pederson.

"I think we have maybe a year to kind of gauge, but this year has definitely been a lot busier,” adds Silvestri.

March’s spring break period traditionally drives people to Park City looking to get lucky with some late-season powder or enjoy a few days of sunshine in the mountains. With such a crowded winter, some residents have lamented in recent city council meetings that Park City has been overrun with visitors and the typical shoulder season lull is no more.

Allison says in 38 years of business renting skis, she usually sees things slow down for about a month after the resorts close before summer crowds return for bikes and golf clubs. She says with weather forecasted for next week, she’s expecting business to pick up once again.

“We’re still steady. We’re still busy," she says. "The weekends are still busy and we’re getting a snowstorm next week, so that will bring people. When they hear snow, people are booking their trips to come here.”

Both Deer Valley and Park City Mountain Resort have closing days scheduled for April 17th.