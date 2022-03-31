© 2022 KPCW

Park City Deputy Manager David Everitt to leave city hall

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 31, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT
David Everitt
Park City Municipal
/
David Everitt has served as Park City Deputy Manager since March 2020.

Everitt's last day will be April 14th.

David Everitt joined Park City as Deputy City Manager in the spring of 2020, just as COVID-19 swept in and shuttered businesses across the country. After two years working in Park City, his last day will be April 14th.

Everitt says he can’t share too many details at the moment, but he will now be pursuing different opportunities in Utah’s private sector. He says as it stands now, his time in government is over.

“Well, you never say never," he says. "But it’s certainly, from a career path, not where I’m headed.”

Before coming to Park City, Everitt was a consultant for the city on the arts and culture district project, and before that, served as city manager in Moab and as Chief of Staff in former Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker’s administration.

Everitt oversaw city efforts on community development, housing, and economic development. He was also the point person at city hall for the arts and culture district and Gordo soil repository projects, both of which have not moved forward since mid-2021 after pushback from the community over budget and environmental concerns.

Everitt did not elaborate further on his departure, but called the last two years an “unprecedented time to be in local government.”

Park City is currently looking for candidates to replace Everitt. According to the job posting, the application period will remain open until the job is filled.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins