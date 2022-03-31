Park City Deputy Manager David Everitt to leave city hall

David Everitt joined Park City as Deputy City Manager in the spring of 2020, just as COVID-19 swept in and shuttered businesses across the country. After two years working in Park City, his last day will be April 14th.

Everitt says he can’t share too many details at the moment, but he will now be pursuing different opportunities in Utah’s private sector. He says as it stands now, his time in government is over.

“Well, you never say never," he says. "But it’s certainly, from a career path, not where I’m headed.”

Before coming to Park City, Everitt was a consultant for the city on the arts and culture district project, and before that, served as city manager in Moab and as Chief of Staff in former Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker’s administration.

Everitt oversaw city efforts on community development, housing, and economic development. He was also the point person at city hall for the arts and culture district and Gordo soil repository projects, both of which have not moved forward since mid-2021 after pushback from the community over budget and environmental concerns.

Everitt did not elaborate further on his departure, but called the last two years an “unprecedented time to be in local government.”

Park City is currently looking for candidates to replace Everitt. According to the job posting, the application period will remain open until the job is filled.