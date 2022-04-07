Deer Valley announces 2022 concert schedule

The Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival is coming back for its 18th year; highlights are slated to include former Police drummer Stewart Copeland and vocalist Kristen Chenoweth.

And the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series, presented by Mountain Town Music, will offer free Wednesday night shows featuring local acts like Aiko and Talia Keys. But Deer Valley said in a statement Thursday that its own concert series is taking the summer off due to construction.

Projects include new mountain bike trails as well as a new chairlift.

Tickets are now on sale at deervalleymusicfestival.org. The complete concert lineup:

Utah Symphony’s 18th Annual Deer Valley Music Festival

Deer Valley welcomes the Utah Symphony for an 18th season to the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. These concerts pair internationally renowned artists with the Utah Symphony - from classical favorites to Broadway's greatest hits, to rock and jazz bands.

7/1: Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra

7/2: Utah Symphony’s Patriotic Pops with LaKisha Jones

7/8: Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies

7/9: The Hot Sardines featuring Nellie McKay with the Utah Symphony

7/15: Bravo Broadway: Masters of Musical Theater

7/16: ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of Abba

7/22: The Music of John Williams

7/23: Boyz II Men with the Utah Symphony

7/29: Symphonic Showstoppers!

7/30: Guster with the Utah Symphony

8/5: Aretha: A Tribute with the Utah Symphony

8/6: Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony

Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series

These are free Wednesday night shows from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for Summit County locals and visitors. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and no tickets will be distributed. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic basket and blanket to enjoy some mid-week tunes. For more information, please visit mountaintownmusic.org.

June 22: Latino Arts Festival - Rumba Libre with Samba Fogo

June 29: Talia Keys & The Love with Freida & The Feel Goodz

July 6: Dr. Bob with The Pour

July 13: Sofia Dion with the Wyld

July 20: An Evening with AIKO