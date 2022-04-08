Park City School Board member dies

Hendrickson recently resigned her position on the Park City School District Board of Education. She had represented the district seat 4 since January of 2019. The seat covers the Jeremy Ranch and Moose Hollow neighborhoods and Kimball Junction north of I-80.

Hendrickson was retired after 30 years of teaching in public education. She taught 14 years in the Salt Lake City and Granite school districts, and 16 years at the Jeremy Ranch Elementary School.

Hendrickson continued as a substitute after her retirement and she served on multiple district, school board, and community committees including on the school community council. She was also an instructional coach and liaison to the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics.

Park City Board of Education Vice President Wendy Crossland made the announcement to district employees at the Eccles Center during a mandatory abuse training session.

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of Kara’s passing this morning. She was a dedicated teacher, community leader, and friend. Her perspective, humor, and good nature always set a positive tone and left you smiling. She will be greatly missed; our thoughts and prayers are with Kara’s family.”

Information about Hendrickson’s services is not yet available.

