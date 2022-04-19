Wednesday is deadline to submit public comments on PCMR’s lift upgrade plans

A public hearing for Park City Mountain Resort’s lift upgrade application was originally scheduled for April 12, but was delayed to April 25.

That gave residents more time to email input, but the deadline is approaching.

The delay came after the resort requested an extension. According to Park City staff, the resort contacted city hall after concerns were raised over parking problems that could result from the lift expansion. City hall said PCMR requested the postponement after missing a deadline to submit additional information ahead of the original hearing.

The resort wants to expand the Silverlode Express from a six-person chair to an eight-person one. Silverlode is a frequent choke-point for skier and rider traffic seeking to access higher points on the mountain. PCMR also hopes to replace the Eagle and Eaglet lifts with a new, faster six-person lift that would bring skiers and riders to the King Con ridge directly from the resort’s base area.

The expansion is part of a $320 million company-wide investment announced by Vail Resorts last fall.

City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken told KPCW earlier this month that according to the 1998 Development Agreement that governs the resort, lift upgrades only require administrative approval if the improvements are within the resort’s Mountain Upgrade Plan. Milliken said these improvements are within that plan and won’t need approval by either the planning commission or city council.

Parking has been a constant topic of discussion during the ongoing planning meetings for the resort’s plans to develop the base area. Milliken told KPCW the lift expansion parking discussion is not related to the base development project.

The public hearing for the upgrades will be held at noon on Monday, April 25 at the Park City Council Chambers.